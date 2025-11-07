Experienced television anchor Juliet Mann will present next week’s annual Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.
Juliet is currently host of ‘The Agenda’, the weekly current affairs talk show on CGTN Europe. In the past she has worked for CNBC, CNN, Sky News, TRT World and Reuters.
Juliet has also appeared on BBC’s Pointless Celebrities, starred in Danny Boyle’s TV pilot Babylon and presents a podcast called ‘A Week in my Flexible Working Life’.
Her highlights at Sky News included having a seat on the very last transatlantic Concorde flight and interviewing sporting legends like Sir David Beckham when London won the 2012 Olympic Games bid in Singapore.
The Awards for Excellence are billed by organisers as a key date in the Manx business and community calendar, celebrating the contribution of organisations and individuals over the past 12 months.
Shortlisted nominees, sponsors and guests from across the island will attend.
The glittering awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 20 at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, and will see 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.
Partnership and hospitality opportunities are still available for businesses and organisations keen to align with the Awards for Excellence, please email [email protected] for ceremony tickets and further information.