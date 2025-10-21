Locally, and globally, Zurich has a strong and long-running commitment to reducing waste, cutting carbon emissions, and becoming more energy efficient.
That’s why Zurich in the Isle of Man has chosen to sponsor the Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award at this year’s Awards For Excellence.
In addition, as the winner of the Sustainable Business of the Year Award in 2023 – and a winner of two UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man awards in recent years – Zurich is perfectly placed to support this category.
Robert Hartnett, chief executive of Zurich International Life, gives us the story: ‘Six years ago Zurich Insurance Group became the first insurer in the world to sign up to the UN’s 1.5 Celsius Business Ambition.
‘Since then, we have taken huge strides towards our net-zero goals by making real, tangible changes across our business units around the world.
‘Here in the island, where we have had a presence since 1982, we have enthusiastic support from our team which has enabled us to make a significant contribution to the Isle of Man’s and Zurich Insurance Group’s net-zero goals.’
Among a long list of achievements, Zurich in the Isle of Man has:
- Funded and brought online a solar array at Zurich House (its offices at Isle of Man Business Park) which now provides around 50% of its electricity needs.
- Made significant reductions in water, plastic, and paper usage, while also increasing the amount of waste that’s recycled.
- Launched its Sustainability At Home Scheme, which offers interest free loans for Zurich’s Isle of Man employees which can be used to make their homes more energy efficient.
While a commitment to sustainability can help businesses reduce costs, and meet ESG and net-zero goals, Zurich knows from experience there are wider, less obvious, opportunities too.
‘Earlier this year we invested in smart technology at Zurich House which improves energy efficiency, and enhances employee wellbeing,’ said Robert. ‘It generates data which allows the office environment to be actively and accurately monitored and managed; as a result temperature, humidity, and air quality can be customised. It’s being used in conjunction with an existing ‘light harvesting’ system that optimises the balance of natural and artificial light in the building. All of this results in a win-win for energy efficiency, and for health and wellbeing by creating ideal working conditions for employees.’
It’s this level of commitment to innovation and new ideas that Zurich wants to celebrate by sponsoring the Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award.
‘As always,’ says Robert.
‘The organisations that entered this year, and those shortlisted, have shown that the Isle of Man continues to produce some excellent ideas to help make progress towards a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to celebrating the success stories of the winners and nominees at the awards evening.’
Find out more about Zurich’s commitment to the environment and sustainability at zurich.com/sustainability