We’re excited to announce that award-winning author and film-maker, Monty Halls, will be hosting the 17th Awards for Excellence on 16 November.
An ex-Royal Marines Officer, Monty qualified as a marine biologist and is best known for his work on the BBC series Great Escape and his literary achievements, from his regular contributions to magazines and newspapers as well as his best-selling book My Family and the Galapagos, as seen on Channel 4.
And with this year’s Awards for Excellence theme highlighting the maritime industry, the ceremony has chosen the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) as their nominated charity – which Monty has supported previously, after helping to raise funds by pulling a replica lifeboat for 50 miles across the course of three days.
Set up to recognise the success of companies, individuals, the public sector and the charitable sector, the awards are sponsored by island-based businesses. And as the Awards for Excellence is a community event, every RNLI volunteer has been invited to attend along with last year’s 30 Under 30 winners.
Deputy Chairman at Media Isle of Man, Trudi Williamson MBE, said: “Because of the 200th anniversary next year, we’re going to be celebrating the success of the Isle of Man’s maritime sectors.
“Our Awards for Excellence is all about championing the best and brightest in the Manx community, so what better cause to support than the RNLI who play a strong part in island community.
“That’s why Monty Halls is the ideal representative to come and present our event. His passion for conservationism along with his work as an environmentalist makes him the perfect choice for the Awards for Excellence, and we’re thrilled to have him join us.”
Allen Corlett, Chairman of the 200th Anniversary Isle of Man Panel and Lifeboat Operations Manager for Peel Lifeboat, said: “The Isle of Man is home to five RNLI lifeboat stations, each manned by dedicated volunteers who are ready to launch into action at a moment’s notice. Backed by a network of fundraisers and supporters, these brave men and women embody the spirit of selflessness demonstrated by its founder Sir William Hillary, who while living on the Isle of Man, saw firsthand the treacherous conditions of the Manx waters.
“Through their tireless effort and commitment our island stands as a example of how cooperation, bravery and community spirit can make our seas safer for all.
“Our island has a unique and important position in the RNLI and we look forward to being the focal point of the 200th anniversary celebrations. For us, 2024 will be about recognising and celebrating the indispensable role that the Isle of Man plays in the wider RNLI, as we prepare to save lives in the future and ensure that those at sea are returned safely to their loved ones.
“We could not do all this without the unwavering and enduring support of our local community.”