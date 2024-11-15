University College Isle of Man (UCM) is launching three new workshops aimed at improving marketing and branding skills.
They are designed specifically for small businesses, those who are self-employed or those who have ownership of marketing as part of their role and will provide practical skills to elevate digital presence and ‘drive business growth through effective online marketing strategies.
Each workshop offers hands-on learning experiences that cater to beginners and those looking to sharpen their skills.
Whether you're just starting your business or aiming to expand your online presence, these sessions will empower you with the knowledge to make informed marketing decisions.
The first workshop, ‘Introduction to Digital Marketing’, aims to help learners jumpstart their business with an essential understanding of digital marketing.
In this three-week course (three hours per week) you will learn the difference between traditional and digital marketing, explore key online channels like social media, websites, and search engine optimisation and develop a strategy to grow your online presence.
This workshop is ideal for those new to the digital marketing world.
‘Social Media Marketing’, the second workshop in the series, lasts three weeks (two hours per week) and explores how to choose the best platforms for your business, create engaging content and develop a strategy that works.
Finally, workshop three, ‘Marketing Tools (including Canva and AI)’, is another three-week workshop (two hours per week) and enables the learner to create stunning visuals for their business using Canva, one of the most user-friendly design tools available.
This workshop also covers powerful AI tools that can help create content faster, automate tasks and personalise customer experiences.
Adult learners can sign up for all the workshops or pick which one(s) are relevant to their experience and business.
Each workshop is only £95 and the first one starts in January
Kerry Birchall, who manages the adult learning programme at UCM said: ‘We’re really excited about this new series of adult learning workshops, which adds to our growing portfolio of upskilling courses.
‘Digital marketing is an important activity for any business, no matter what the size, but with smaller businesses often not having a dedicated, experienced marketing team, this series is great for giving people specialist skills they might not have otherwise.’