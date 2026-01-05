Trade stand applications for this summer’s Royal Manx Agricultural Show are now open.
Taking place at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick on August 7 and 8, the Royal Manx Agricultural Show remains one of the island’s largest and most anticipated annual events, welcoming more than 20,000 visitors across two days.
A spokesperson for organisers the Royal Manx Agricultural Society said: ‘The Show offers an unrivalled opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience of families, farmers, industry professionals, and visitors from across the island.
‘Whether you specialise in local produce, artisan crafts, agricultural equipment, food and drink, retail, or services, trade stands are a vital part of the Show and play a key role in creating its vibrant atmosphere.
‘Exhibiting at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show provides businesses with the chance to:
• Increase brand visibility
• Engage directly with customers
• Network with other traders and producers
• Be part of a celebrated Manx event steeped in tradition and community spirit.’
Tickets for the 2026 Royal Manx Agricultural Show are already on sale, with prices frozen at 2025 rates, ensuring the event remains accessible for families and visitors alike.
In addition, the popular arts and crafts schedule is now available, offering exhibitors and competitors something creative to work on during the cold winter nights ahead.
Trade stand applications and ticket purchases can be completed online via the official website, www.royalmanx.com, where full details and application forms are available.
Spaces are limited and early application is encouraged to avoid disappointment.
The Royal Manx Agricultural Society looks forward to welcoming traders, exhibitors and visitors to another outstanding celebration of Manx farming, food and rural life in 2026