Following the successful relocation of The Buchan School to the King William’s College (KWC) campus, the governors and senior leadership team have announced a further major development in the school’s educational offering.
From September 2026, KWC will introduce a blended A-Level pathway alongside its established International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, marking a significant expansion of sixth-form choice in the Isle of Man.
The new pathway will be delivered through a collaboration with King’s InterHigh, a UK online independent school.
Students will study A-Levels via live, teacher-led online lessons while being based in a newly created on-campus learning hub at KWC.
This innovative ‘school within a school’ model will combine the flexibility and breadth of online learning with the structure, support, and community of an in-person school environment.
Through this partnership, students will have access to 22 A-Level subjects, including several not currently available elsewhere in the island.
Pupils following the blended pathway will benefit from the same high-quality pastoral care, co-curricular opportunities, and enrichment programmes as KWC’s IB students, and will also have the option to board on a full- or part-time basis.
Fees for the blended A-Level route will compare favourably with the average cost of independent Sixth Form education across the British Isles, making the programme an attractive and accessible option for both local and international families.
Principal Damian Henderson said the initiative reflects KWC’s commitment to choice and innovation while maintaining its strong IB identity.
‘We remain very proud to be an IB World School and fully committed to in-person IB teaching. Introducing a blended A-Level option gives more students the opportunity to benefit from the KWC sixth-form experience and our unique boarding offer,’
The first blended cohort will begin in September 2026, with applications open for Year 12 and Year 13 entry.
An information evening for prospective parents and students will be held on Tuesday, February 10 at 4.30pm.