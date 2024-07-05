A Ukrainian online casino company has been granted a ‘prestigious’ Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence.
The move has been hailed as ‘landmark achievement’ for the ‘rapidly growing’ Enjoy Gaming studio.
According to Digital Isle of Man, an executive agency within the government’s department of enterprise, software suppliers who obtain the licence from the Gambling Supervision Commission must be able to demonstrate a high standard of corporate governance and game fairness.
While companies do not need a licence to be able to supply software to Isle of Man licensed operators, there are a number of benefits available to those who choose to be licensed. Enjoy Gaming is made-up of a team of Ukrainian developers, designers, cinema crew and casino dealers
Their first product, Kyiv Pros Roulette, uses pre-recorded video to give players a ‘live casino experience’.
Enjoy Gaming Director Steven Welsh said: ‘Obtaining the recognition of an Isle of Man license gives us a platform to build from and will allow us to develop strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities.’
Enjoy Gaming employed eGaming consultancy firm SolutionsHub to help them obtain the Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence.
Head of Operations at SolutionsHub, James O’Kelly said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to have facilitated the successful licence application for Enjoy Gaming.
‘They’re an innovative business providing an excellent product and have really exciting plans, so they were an ideal fit for SolutionsHub from the start.
‘Now that they have their Isle of Man licence, we’re looking forward to seeing the business grow from here and to help them achieve success.
‘Given the shift towards greater transparency and a commitment to maintaining the highest standards being seen across the industry, the future looks bright for the Isle of Man.’