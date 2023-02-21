There were 12 more people unemployed in January than a year before, according to latest government figures.
The labour market report showed the total number of people registered as unemployed was 297, up from 309.
The unemployment rate remained unchanged from December’s figures at 0.7%.
A total of 746 job vacancies remained at the job centre in January 2023, which is an increase of 264 vacancies compared to the previous month. Of these, 409 were full time positions and 337 were part time.
The industries with the highest figures are catering, retail, and other business services.
The three industries with the most vacancies are medical and healthcare, business services and catering.
These are the lowest January employment figures since 2003.