Island Oasis tribute act Heathen Chemistry performed to a sold-out crowd at the Villa Marina Promenade Suite on Saturday, delivering a high-energy set shaped by years of studying and recreating the live sound of the iconic Manchester band.
The group, consisting of Aaron Collister (lead vocals), Richard Kinley (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), Liam Callow (lead guitar), Juan Christian (bass), Stuart Kneen (drums) and Mark ‘Widge’ Moorley (piano/keys), claim their focus has always been on ‘authenticity’, modelling their performances on numerous recordings of Oasis shows.
Saturday’s event marked the first time the band had organised and ticketed a show independently.
Lead guitarist Liam Callow commented: ‘We don’t do many gigs, as we like a “less is more” approach, which helps keep people interested and gigs well attended.
‘This is the first gig we’ve sold tickets for and done under our own steam, and we couldn’t believe we actually sold out!
‘We played the Bushy’s stage during TT this year, and after hearing some footage back, I decided that we were ready to do our own gig in a decent sized venue with sound equipment that could project the sound we create on stage.
‘The Villa Prom Suite was the obvious choice and, as it happened, they had planned to reach out to us to organise something, so it was perfect timing.’
The various band members have been involved in music ‘for as long as they can remember’, playing in various local groups over the years before forming Heathen Chemistry officially in 2021.
Liam added that some of the band’s most meaningful praise comes from unexpected sources.
‘The biggest compliment we receive is from people who don’t really like Oasis,’ he said.
‘We always get people at the end of the night saying, “you know what, I really don’t like Oasis, but that was incredible”.
‘That to me just proves that when played well in a live setting, these songs are very powerful.’