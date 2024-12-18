The island office of Utmost International has raised more than £1,300 for the Isle of Man Foodbank through its community fundraising.
The Onchan-based insurance providers also donated essential food and supplies, in an effort to underscore its ‘commitment to supporting local causes’.
Utmost colleagues organised a bake sale, a plant and produce swap to encourage sustainable gardening and a clothes swap shop, allowing those taking part to refresh their wardrobes while reducing landfill waste.
All proceeds, together with donated essentials, have been contributed to the Isle of Man Foodbank.
The chairman of the Isle of Man Foodbank, David Gawne, said: ‘We are indebted to all of our donors, whether that be through cash donations or food and essentials.
‘Most people that come to us for support are in full time jobs but can’t afford certain things due to the increase in the cost of living price in the island.
‘It will be interesting to see how much our demand changes in the coming year after changes are made to the living wage figures.
‘We have seen the need for food parcels increasing over the last year as well, which all donations help us with. One thing we have never experienced is a lack of or fall off in support from others, and we are extremely grateful.’
Marge Balbuena from Isle of Man Foodbank added: ‘We are very grateful for the donations we have received from the Isle of Man team at Utmost International.
‘These will go a long way towards supporting families and individuals in need in the island, especially as we approach the Christmas season.
Sophie Barraclough, head of Utmost Community Isle of Man, said: ‘We are immensely proud of our team’s dedication, creativity and commitment to making a positive impact.
‘The variety of events not only raised vital funds, but also highlighted our collective effort toward a more sustainable and supportive community. It’s rewarding to contribute to the Isle of Man Foodbank, which plays such a critical role for so many people’.