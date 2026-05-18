The Mayor of Douglas has praised a major restoration project on Douglas Promenade as a ‘wonderful example’ of what can be achieved through cooperation between residents, property managers and contractors, following the completion of works at Marlborough Court.
The Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Steven Crellin JP, attended a recent celebration marking the successful completion of an eight-month refurbishment of the Victorian-era seafront building, one of the last remaining examples of its architectural style along the Promenade.
Since scaffolding was removed, the restored façade has drawn considerable attention from passers-by and horse tram passengers, with the building’s renewed appearance standing out along the busy seafront.
The event brought together those involved in the project, including structural engineer John Gray, teams from Meadowgate Construction, Absolute Scaffolding, Travis Petrie Roofing and Buchanan & Pitts Painters and Decorators, alongside directors of Marlborough Court Limited and managing agent Sterling Property Management.
The restoration focused on structural repair and long-term integrity, as well as reinstating the building’s original Victorian character.
Works included the replacement of around 160 corroded window lintels, repairs to associated stonework, and the installation of stainless steel ties to stabilise masonry cracks in bay window bed joints.
All rainwater downpipes were replaced, and the building’s frontage was fully repainted, with architectural details highlighted in contrasting white.
Paul Marsden, property manager at Sterling Property Management, said the priority had been addressing underlying structural issues rather than purely cosmetic improvements.
‘The project was deliberately scoped to restore structural integrity rather than focus solely on cosmetic appearance, and we needed to adapt as additional defects emerged, as is entirely typical of a building of this age.
‘We fully addressed the structural concerns identified in a previous structural report which was updated under the guidance of John Gray, our consulting and structural engineer. Residents now have a safe and healthy environment they can be proud of.’
He added that the works had significantly improved the condition of the building following years of exposure to the coastal environment.
The project was delivered by local contractors and funded through a special levy raised from apartment owners. Directors of Marlborough Court Limited said the collaborative approach had been key to the scheme’s success.
Stephanie Leclercq, a director of the company, paid tribute to those involved in the restoration.
‘From start to finish, our contractors kept quality and value at the forefront, always available, always solution-focused, and always willing to go the extra mile.
‘We were particularly pleased to work with local companies who truly understand the challenges of maintaining a property in such an exposed seafront position. The construction team brought exactly the kind of experience and expertise that a building of this age and character demands, and we are absolutely delighted with the outcome.’
She added that the completed works had already generated increased interest in the apartments, with early indications suggesting property values had risen beyond expectations following the refurbishment.
During the event, the Mayor of Douglas congratulated all those involved and highlighted the wider significance of the project for the capital’s seafront.
‘The refurbishment at Marlborough Court is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when owners, managers, and contractors work together with real commitment,’ Councillor Crellin added.