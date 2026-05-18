Matthew Peter Campbell admitted the offence and must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
Campbell was said to have been staying there with his partner, but the pair had argued.
He was said to have been refused re-entry to the hotel, and had been banging and slamming doors.
Police arrested him outside and described him as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
However, Campbell, of Boilley Spittal, said he had not been heavily intoxicated or causing any issues.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs within seven days.