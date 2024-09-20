Government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man has appointed Andrew Mackness as the new independent non-executive chair of its board.
Joining him are three newly appointed volunteer board members: Andrew Jamieson (chief operating officer, Opul Solutions); Dr Florida Clements (lecturer and programme leader, University College Isle of Man) and Steven Taylor (managing director, Okell’s Inns).
The non-executive board will continue working closely with the Visit Agency’s chief executive Deborah Heather and political member Sarah Maltby MHK alongside the existing volunteer board members.
Mr Mackness, originally from the north-west of England, moved to the island two years ago with his wife, where they now run a consultancy business serving clients in both the Isle of Man and the UK.
With a background as a commercial pilot and 42 years of senior leadership experience in the retail, service and property sectors, Andrew is also the chair and major shareholder of St Andrews Lakes, a leisure destination near Gillingham.
Mr Mackness said: ‘It is an honour and a pleasure to be taking on the role of chair at such an exciting time.
‘On behalf of the agency I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new volunteer board members and give my thanks to existing and previous members for their valued time and expertise in bringing the agency to where it is today.
‘I have spent the past few weeks meeting some remarkable and passionate individuals across the industry and I am looking forward to supporting the growth and success of the Isle of Man as an extraordinary year-round destination’.
Ms Heather added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Andrew as our new chair and to welcome three new volunteer board members, each bringing valued strategic expertise from a wide cross-section of specialisms including commercial business, education, skills and development, customer service, hospitality, food and beverage, and experiential tourism.
‘The role of Visit Isle of Man continues to be fundamental in supporting the growth of the visitor economy and as an agency we are galvanised to drive forward the ambitious vision and growth set out in our 10-year plan.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, added: ‘The visitor economy significantly contributes to employment within the island’s accommodation, retail, hospitality, attractions, transport, and entertainment sectors, and offers substantial supply chain benefits across the Isle of Man.
‘I am therefore delighted to welcome Andrew as the new chair and the collective expertise of this new board to provide strategic direction for the agency to fully capitalise on the many opportunities ahead.
‘Though I haven’t had the chance to work with Ranald Caldwell, the departing Chair, for very long, it has been a pleasure to see his commitment to advancing our tourism initiatives over the last six years.
‘I have no doubt that he will continue to drive progress and bring the same level of dedication to his new role as chair of the destination first board. I would also like to extend my thanks to the departing Board Members for their invaluable participation over the years.’
The new chair and volunteer board members were inducted at their first meeting last week, where thanks were noted to the departing chair and board members Richard Fletcher, David Curtis-Brignell MBE and Brett Martin.