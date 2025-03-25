A pioneering dementia app created on the Isle of Man is receiving global recognition, with Google Play showcasing its impact in a new short film.
The three-minute video, part of Google’s ‘We Are Play’ campaign, highlights how Memory Lane Games is changing lives around the world.
Their idea led to the creation of quiz-style memory games designed to stimulate conversation and trigger positive memories for those with dementia.
‘We started out just making games for our own mums,’ Bruce explained.
‘Peter’s mum was from Sheffield, so we made a game about Sheffield. My mum, now 91, grew up in Vancouver, so we made one on Vancouver.
‘They loved them, so we made more.’
The app quickly gained traction, working with Alzheimer’s associations in countries including India, the Philippines, and Uganda.
Now, Memory Lane Games offers over 500 games in India and 250 in the Philippines, with thousands more tailored to towns and cities worldwide.
The games have been played in more than 100 countries and have been found to improve communication and quality of life for dementia patients and their caregivers.
Google recognised the app’s life-changing potential and reached out to feature it in their ‘We Are Play’ campaign, which highlights innovative apps making a global impact.
A film crew visited the Isle of Man to capture the story behind the app, filming at The Crosby Pub, Hospice Isle of Man (where clinical trials took place), Bruce’s home, and their office at The Engine House in Castletown.
‘They really worked their magic in just three minutes,’ Bruce said.
‘The film captures the warmth of the pub where it all began, the collaboration at The Engine House, and the stunning beauty of the Isle of Man.’
A key part of Memory Lane Games’ continued growth is its integration of generative AI through Google’s Gemini.
This technology allows the app to create hyper-personalised content tailored to each user’s unique experiences and memories, making it even more effective in engaging dementia patients.
‘The simplicity is key,’ Bruce noted.
‘Anyone can use it, and there’s no frustration—if you get something wrong, it just disappears. That’s what the Mayo Clinic calls errorless learning.’
As dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050, solutions like Memory Lane Games are more important than ever.
The app, which offers a 14-day free trial followed by a £10 monthly subscription, continues to expand, with a growing number of users in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.
‘It’s amazing to think that a conversation in The Crosby pub has led to something helping people in over 100 countries,’ Bruce reflected.
‘This isn’t just a story about Memory Lane Games; it’s a story about the Isle of Man making a real difference.’
The Google Play video is now live, and those interested discovering more about Memory Lane Games can visit www.memorylanegames.com.