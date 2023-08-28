The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce is to host the Wellbeing in the Workplace Conference at the Palace Hotel, on November 30.
The conference will focus on what it takes to create a successful workplace wellbeing programme, and the benefits that can bring to businesses and other organisations.
Chamber chief executive officer Rebecca George said: ‘This year’s theme is “It Takes an Island”.
‘This conveys an important message, which is that wellbeing in the workplace does not happen overnight or in isolation.
‘There are many aspects to positive health and wellbeing which we will examine, in addition to highlighting the wealth of varied expertise that’s available on the island.
‘“It Takes an Island” encapsulates the philosophy of Chamber and the work of its positive health and wellbeing forum.
‘The conference will benefit all employees and employers by giving them the tools they need to make positive changes to their workplaces.’
Public Health Isle of Man’s Workplace Wellbeing Group organised the annual conference from 2016 until 2022.
Chamber’s positive health and wellbeing forum has now taken up the baton to continue to provide an annual event that promotes best practice regarding these important issues.
Nigel Simpson, head of International Markets at Zurich in the Isle of Man, which is sponsoring the event, said: ‘Workplace wellbeing is at the heart of our business, both locally and globally.
‘It is part of our ethos as an employer, and in terms of our thinking when developing products for customers.
‘As a leading provider of employee benefits solutions, we understand that the expectations of employees in all sectors is changing – and, in turn, this is reshaping the way in which employers need to evolve in order to recruit and retain the best people.
‘Employees today are looking for a more holistic approach to benefits packages. They want a personalised rather than a ‘one size fits all’ solution – and, most importantly, they’re looking for a modern, progressive, approach to health and wellbeing in the workplace.
‘In this context where the workplace wellbeing landscape is rapidly changing, we warmly welcome Chamber’s decision to step in to ensure that the Isle of Man continues to have an annual focal point for this important topic. We are delighted to support this event as lead sponsor.’
This year’s conference will begin with a leadership breakfast from 7.30am to 9am featuring a keynote speaker and a speech from the event’s lead sponsor. Events later in the day will include workshops covering topics such as creating a wellbeing toolkit, advice tailored to help employers and employees, as well as discussions about how promoting positive health and wellbeing can be the key to unlocking the full potential of any business or organisation. Diversity, equity and inclusion is an important topic in any conversation about best practice for employers, so this will also be covered in the context of how it applies to workplace health and wellbeing.
Rebecca George said: ‘At this stage we want everyone who is interested in this event to save the date in their diaries.
‘We’re in the process of confirming more details, including when tickets will be available, and you can look our for these on Chamber’s events page and our Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter feeds.
‘What we can promise is that the conference will feature the most up to date thinking and actionable strategies on positive health and wellbeing for work and life. There will also be a chance for attendees to compare best practice in their sector to what their organisation is doing.
‘Most of all, it will be a chance for attendees to network, learn from peers, and to grow alongside others from organisations and sectors across the island that are on the same journey.’
Juan Moore, chair of Chamber’s positive health and wellbeing forum, said: ‘Our theme of “It Takes an Island” focuses on workplace wellbeing and the need for an holistic approach to wellbeing on the island. This is very much at the heart of our work as a forum.
‘We’re in the process of lining up some brilliant guest speakers, which we look forward to announcing soon.’