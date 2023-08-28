This year’s conference will begin with a leadership breakfast from 7.30am to 9am featuring a keynote speaker and a speech from the event’s lead sponsor. Events later in the day will include workshops covering topics such as creating a wellbeing toolkit, advice tailored to help employers and employees, as well as discussions about how promoting positive health and wellbeing can be the key to unlocking the full potential of any business or organisation. Diversity, equity and inclusion is an important topic in any conversation about best practice for employers, so this will also be covered in the context of how it applies to workplace health and wellbeing.