Ronaldsway-based trust and corporate service provider, Sentient International, has appointed Will Kirkham as finance director on its board of directors.
The move has been approved by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.
A company spokesperson said: ‘Overseeing the financial strategy and operations of Sentient International, he will be responsible for ensuring that the company continues to deliver exceptional service and robust financial performance.
‘With more than 17 years of financial and management experience, having worked with leading companies in the Isle of Man and UK, Will is well versed in a variety of financial environments and has a strong background in accountancy and internal audit processes.
‘The firm prides itself on its personalised approach, which is designed to meet the unique needs of each client while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and corporate governance.
‘With Will’s addition to the leadership team, the company is well-positioned to maintain its commitment to providing industry-leading service and expertise.’
Commenting on his new role, Will said: ‘I am excited to join the board of directors at Sentient International and take on the role of finance director.
‘This is an exciting time for the business as it continues to evolve and expand, and I look forward to working closely with our great team to help drive its financial strategy and long-term vision.’
Paul Murtagh, owner and director of Sentient International, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Will to our board of directors.
‘His wealth of experience and financial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the industry and deliver top-tier services to our clients.
‘Will’s commitment to corporate governance and strategic thinking will be instrumental in supporting the company's future ambitions and driving Sentient International’s continued growth and success.’
Sentient International is an independent corporate and trust services provider with more than 40 years of experience in delivering tailored solutions to private clients, companies and international advisors.