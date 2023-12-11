A workshop has been arranged for women who want to make a bigger impact at work.
It will be hosted by Carol Glover, senior executive, leadership and advanced positive psychology coach, and Kirsty Lawrence, social media strategist and business owner. Participants will engage in a series of sessions focused on:
•Unlocking confidence and self-belief: Participants will gain strategies to break free from ‘over-thinking,’ fostering courage and a strong sense of self-belief necessary for success.
•Establishing expertise: Attendees will learn proven strategies to establish themselves as industry experts, both in-person and online, positioning themselves as go-to figures in their respective fields.
•Developing a strategic plan: The workshop will guide participants in crafting a strategic roadmap tailored to their aspirations, ensuring support and direction to reach their goals in 2024.
•Building supportive networks: The event aims to foster relationships among empathetic, like-minded women, ensuring a supportive network for collaborative growth.
The event will take place on Friday, February 12.
The course costs £157.