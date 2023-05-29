Law firm director Steven Quayle has been recognised in Spear’s Magazine’s new 2023 Legal Indices as a top recommended aviation and yachts lawyer – the second consecutive year he has been ranked.
He is the only Isle of Man lawyer to be named in the newly published aviation and yachts rankings, which includes only 27 leading lawyers from across the UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and the USA.
The Spear’s 500 is a guide of the best private client advisors, wealth managers, lawyers and service providers for high-net-worth individuals and is largely considered the byword for quality advice and recommendations based on excellence.
The rankings are compiled by the Spear’s Research Unit from in-person and telephone interviews, peer reviews, analysis from subject matter experts and information gathered from clients, advisers and firms themselves.
Quayle, who works at Cain’s, has more than 20 years’ experience of advising on domestic and cross-border asset finance, but with particular focus on business and commercial aviation, ship and super-yacht finance.
He regularly advises on insolvency and enforcement actions against island companies, ships and aircrafts and is a retained adviser to a wide range of clients.
