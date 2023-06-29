Jamie Collister, a 19-year-old vehicle technician from Douglas, has achieved his Level 3 Jaguar Land Rover accreditation in what is a prestigious achievement for developing mechanics.
Jamie joined Jackson’s garage on the outskirts of Douglas in September 2021 while undertaking an apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover Careers, having now achieved the label of being one of the youngest Level 3 technicians in the entirety of the British Isles.
Jackson’s garage said: ‘Jamie’s dedication and passion for his craft have been fully supported by our commitment to personal advancement, and we couldn’t be prouder.’
Being a certified Level 3 mechanic means that Jamie is now classified as an expert technician, exceeding the necessary skills of a starting maintenance mechanic. Jamie is now able to undertake full manufacturer approved warranty work and advanced diagnosis, a step up from his previous duties.