In business, a factor common to companies which achieve success generation after generation is the ability to continually recruit young people with bright ideas.
And according to Zurich, this spirit of encouraging innovators and giving every new generation an opportunity to shape the future is one of the reasons why the leading insurance firm has been in business for over 150 years globally, and more than 40 here on the island.
It’s also why Zurich is, again, supporting Gef’s 30 Under 30 Awards by sponsoring the Innovation award category, for the second year running.
Hosted by Media Isle of Man news brand Gef, 30 Under 30 is an awards initiative that recognises and celebrates the achievements of the Isle of Man’s future leaders and rising stars.
As part of the awards, exceptional young visionaries aged between 18 and 30 are nominated in the hope of securing a place in one of the top ten categories and being recognised as one of the Island’s next generation of leaders.
‘Back in 2023, when we first heard about the 30 Under 30 initiative to celebrate the Island’s future leaders, we knew immediately that it was aligned with our values,’ says Nigel Simpson, Head of International markets at Zurich on the Isle of Man. ‘That’s why we jumped at supporting it last year and are continuing our sponsorship of the Innovation category again. It complements our strategy to ensure that we meet the needs and expectations of customers and employees, today and tomorrow. Last year all the nominees and winners had amazing, original ideas – so we’re really looking forward to meeting more super-talented innovators this year who have the qualities needed to build a bright, sustainable future for the Isle of Man.’
Zurich chooses to sponsor the innovation category, says Nigel, because innovation is at the heart of the company’s culture. ‘Our commitment to encouraging innovation can be seen in everything we do, from the personalised technology-led products we create for our customers, through to the career and personal development opportunities we offer our colleagues. It’s also demonstrated by our sustainability achievements which include leading the way here on the island with our investment in a solar power system which now provides around half of our annual electricity needs. In this context, we understand that encouraging, celebrating, and nurturing talented young professionals is vital not only for the future of the island but also for our business.’
In addition to 30 Under 30, Zurich on the Isle of Man also supports a number of other initiatives that are focused on supporting young people. Recent examples include sponsoring the Graduate & Young Professional Fair, and JA (Junior Achievement) Isle of Man’s www.justthejob.im website as a Youth Champion Employer.
The Grad Fair, which took place in March, featured over 50 businesses showcasing a diverse range of career opportunities and attracted more than 300 visitors. It was also a chance for Zurich to invite applications (which have now closed) for its Summer Internship Programme.
As a Just The Job Youth Champion Employer, Zurich is one of the businesses that JA has chosen to highlight as excellent examples for others to follow because they prioritize early career development, provide training and learning materials, and offer a wide range of opportunities for young people of all backgrounds.
‘Our support for these and other community initiatives are in addition to the personal, professional, and career development programmes which are open to our 300+ employees here on the island, and our 60,000 colleagues in more than 200 countries and territories,’ says Nigel. ‘Here in the island, and around the world, we’re living and working in an era of unprecedented change. At Zurich, we recognize the responsibility we have to help shape a better future, and encouraging creative, innovative people who have bright ideas is essential to turn that vision into reality.’
Nominations for this year’s 30 Under 30 awards are now closed.
The winners will be announced on Friday.
To read about the three remarkable winners of last year’s Innovation category, sponsored by Zurich, visit https://gef.im/30-under-30/ and click the links for Q&As with Harvey Lowe, Alexandra Koyfman, and Luke McKinlay.