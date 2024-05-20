Zurich chooses to sponsor the innovation category, says Nigel, because innovation is at the heart of the company’s culture. ‘Our commitment to encouraging innovation can be seen in everything we do, from the personalised technology-led products we create for our customers, through to the career and personal development opportunities we offer our colleagues. It’s also demonstrated by our sustainability achievements which include leading the way here on the island with our investment in a solar power system which now provides around half of our annual electricity needs. In this context, we understand that encouraging, celebrating, and nurturing talented young professionals is vital not only for the future of the island but also for our business.’