Island firm International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has been named International Life Group of the Year at the prestigious International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards.
The event, held recently in Covent Garden in London, also saw subsidiaries IFGL Pensions win Best International Pension Provider and RL360 take the award for ‘Excellence in Client Service’.
In addition, RL360’s service was voted best in the Rest of World and Asia regions and Friends Provident International Limited’s IPME+ won Best International Protection Plan.
This success comes after Isle of Man company IFGL and its brands enjoyed success at the Investment International Awards late last year, when IFGL won Best International Life Group (non-UK) and Company of the Year, IFGL Pensions won Best Pensions Provider and IPME+ won Best Protection Plan.
New IFGL chief executive Rob Allen said: ‘All of us at IFGL are delighted to have received these prestigious awards. Huge thanks must go to our outstanding team, our loyal adviser partners and clients around the world, and to International Adviser.
‘We're very proud of what we do and the difference it makes in the lives of our clients and their families, and we continue to strive to serve them even better.’
IFGL employs more than 520 staff across its two offices in Douglas and Castletown and is perhaps best known in the island for its RL360, Friends Provident International and Ardan International brands.