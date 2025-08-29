Danny Cretney is helping the south of the Isle of Man get stronger, healthier, and have a lot of fun along the way. As a Gef 30 Under 30 2025 Entrepreneurship Category Winner, supported by Launchpad, he’s turned his passion for fitness into a thriving community hub, with a mission to make health accessible for everyone.
The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign is an annual list that celebrates 30 inspiring young people under the age of 30 who are making a big impact in business, community, arts, and innovation on the Isle of Man.
Danny and his team launched Down South in 2023, spotting an opportunity to bring their favourite fitness techniques to the southern part of the island. ‘We started Down South to introduce the southern community to training methods we love, providing fantastic life changing results in a fun, social environment,’ he says. The gym has grown into much more than a place to lift weights or run on a treadmill. It’s a space where people of all ages, from teens to 70 year olds, can push towards their goals together, supporting each other along the way.
‘It’s been amazing so far. I have developed a lot personally and professionally, and will continue to. I have an amazing team around me and feel grateful for it every day,’ Danny adds.
His approach to business is simple, but effective. ‘Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. Striving for perfection can limit progress. Whether you’re launching a business or learning something new, it’s better to start, make improvements along the way, and keep moving forward than to wait for everything to be perfect, it never will be. Progress beats perfection every time.’
Danny is candid about the early chaos of starting up, noting that patience and trusting yourself are key. ‘At the beginning of the business whilst you’re in the chaos of a new start up, you feel you have to do everything, be everywhere and help everyone. Knowing nobody cares as much as you do helps take the pressure off yourself. Enjoy every stage, because the time flies by and just as you hit one target, you will set another. So make sure you celebrate each chapter on the journey.’
Down South isn’t slowing down. Danny is committed to growing the gym’s offerings, introducing more classes for teens and kids, and expanding the schedule to make fitness fun and accessible to even more people. Alongside the gym, he is launching a coffee shop and cafe designed to complement the fitness mission by offering nutritious, convenient food for busy people. ‘Long-term, I’m excited to keep building both ventures around the core idea of helping people fuel better lives,’ he says.
Danny also hopes to see a cultural shift in the community towards health, courage, and creativity. ‘I want more people to truly prioritise their physical and mental health, and to find the confidence to step outside their comfort zones. I also want to see more people taking risks, being bold, and building creative ventures. That kind of energy is what will keep the Isle of Man vibrant, forward-thinking, and a better place for everyone to live and thrive.’