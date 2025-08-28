A new business has opened in the island focused on supporting visiting families.
The Little Borrowers Club has recently launched and partnered with holiday lettings agency Island Escapes.
It offers a platform to rent out children's items such as high chairs and travel cots to tourists. Its aims is to reduce travel costs and waste.
This new partnership also helps visiting families travel lighter by renting baby equipment, while island families can earn by lending unused items.
Over time, The Little Borrowers Club aims to support a circular economy in the Manx community, where nothing goes to waste.
Holiday guests booking through Island Escapes can now reserve equipment through Little Borrowers Club as part of their booking process.
The concept was the idea of Castletown woman Dee Van Dyk who has a passion for creating a more cohesive and sustainable friendly community.
Dee’s day job entails her working as a technical head hunter for Douglas-based VTS (Virtual Technology Services).
The Little Borrowers Club came into fruition in Dee’s spare time.
Through a year-long planning process the business was born and, with the help of Island Escapes, there has already been some equipment rented out by holiday makers looking to make their trip to Manx soil as stress free as possible.
Island Escapes were founded in 2018 and manage a wide range of properties - from luxury cottages to pet-friendly, family focused homes across the island.
John Keggin, commercial director of Island Escapes, said: ‘We’re proud to be working with a locally grown business that shares our values.
‘This partnership offers our guests a more convenient, sustainable way to travel while also giving back to the local community.’
Dee added: ‘This is all about making family travel easier while supporting our local community in a practical, sustainable way. Visitors can travel lighter and stress-free, while local parents earn by sharing the baby items they already own.’
Facebook Marketplace would usually be the first stop for many people trying to sell on equipment they no longer have a use for. Through putting their re-useable goods on to Little Borrowers Club families can continually make profit through the re-hire of their items.
Dee said the scheme will hopefully benefit islanders at a time of life when finances can be stretched: ‘I think for families who might not be on a paid maternity leave, it's quite a vulnerable time.
‘Money could be tight. It's kind of this occasion where family and friends are actually buying you some decent items, that you might only use for a short period.
‘It's empowering them to understand the value of those items and make a little bit of extra money for themselves where they might not be able to.’
