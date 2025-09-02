The Isle of Man Arts Council’s third Creative Sector Session took place last week at Noa Market Hall, bringing together island entrepreneurs and community members to discuss experiences in the Isle of Man's creative industries.
The event featured a panel discussion with Jack Doyle, Molly Wade, Laura and Dave Rowles, who shared insights into running creative businesses in the island.
Topics ranged from Jack’s founding and eventual sale of Sound Records, to Molly’s transition from London’s fashion industry to her current role at The Albion Knitting Company.
Meanwhile, Laura and Dave Rowles spoke about establishing Mannin Music and opening their music shop in Peel.
Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and arts at the Arts Council, moderated the discussion and facilitated a question and answer session with the audience.
The event aimed to provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and to highlight the value of the island’s creative economy.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for our third Creative Sector Session.
‘We’re so grateful to our panellists Jack, Molly, Laura and Dave, for sharing their stories, expertise, and honest insights about running creative businesses in the island.
‘Big thanks to our host, Sarah Wilson-White, for keeping the conversation flowing and to everyone in the audience who contributed at the end.
‘Sessions like these are a reminder of just how much the island thrives thanks to its creative community.’
The next Creative Sector Session, titled ‘Logistics for Event Planning’, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 18.
It will cover topics including licensing, safeguarding, transport planning and road closures, and the session will once again take place at Noa Market Hall in Douglas.