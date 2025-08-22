In this article, the team at Boston Multi Family Office review the progress made this year – and explain why the future looks just as promising...
As we pass the halfway mark of the year, it’s the perfect moment to pause, take stock, and celebrate the milestones that have shaped our journey so far.
From national recognition to team celebrations, from expanding our footprint to setting our sights on international opportunities, 2025 has already been a year to remember.
A National Seal of Approval
One of the most exciting highlights was being named among the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 – Medium Organisation.
It acknowledges our commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow.
From flexible working practices to professional development opportunities, we’ve worked hard to make our workplace one where people can truly thrive, and this award confirms we’re on the right path.
We currently have various role vacancies, please do get in touch if you would like more information.
Growing Beyond Our Borders
Another milestone was our expansion into Jersey, a move that marks a significant chapter in our growth story.
This strategic step strengthens our presence in the Channel Islands and opens doors to new clients, opportunities, and talent.
Jersey’s unique business landscape offers us a platform to bring our expertise to a new community, while deepening our ability to serve existing clients. We will be hosting a drinks reception later in the year to celebrate the launch of Boston Jersey.
Celebrating Loyalty and Dedication
Growth and recognition are important, but our heart lies with the people who make our success possible.
This year’s Long Service Awards were a reminder of the extraordinary dedication within our team.
We celebrated five colleagues whose commitment spans 10 and 20 years of service, including their time with companies that we have acquired. These milestones are testament to our commitment to enhancing the culture at Boston and supporting our staff.
Eyes on Monaco Yacht Show
While we’ve been reflecting on the successes behind us, we’re equally excited about what lies ahead—most notably, our upcoming attendance at Monaco Yacht Show in September.
Monaco Yacht Show offers a stage to connect with global industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and showcase what makes Boston stand out. We will be hosting our annual drinks reception whilst we are out there, which is always an extremely busy event.
A Year of Momentum
It has been a remarkable year for Boston, marked by consistent growth and momentum, with no signs of slowing down. Our ability to evolve in a changing market, while staying grounded in our core values has truly set us apart in a competitive landscape.
As we look ahead, we appreciate the contributions of every team member, partner, and client who has been part of the journey so far, and with excitement for what is yet to come.