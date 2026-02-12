Garff Commissioners have issued a strong statement opposing proposals for the Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm, warning the development would have a lasting impact on the island’s eastern coastline.
The authority said the Mooir Vannin scheme, put forward by Danish energy company Ørsted, is ‘not just a Garff issue’ but one that would affect the entire east coast for generations.
Under the plans, up to 87 turbines would be installed between six and 12 nautical miles off the coast, stretching from north of Maughold Head to Douglas. The maximum design height is 350 metres.
In a statement online, Garff Commissioners said the visual impact would be ‘enormous’, affecting views from communities including Douglas, Onchan, Lonan, Laxey, Maughold and Ramsey, as well as more northern areas such as Andreas and Bride.
They said the turbines would be visible from much of the eastern coastline and from higher ground, including Snaefell.
The authority said the development would affect coastal views, marine activity, wildlife and tourism, and raised concerns that most of the electricity generated would be exported to the UK.
In the statement, a spokesperson for the Commissioners said: ‘Garff Commissioners oppose the proposal, believing it would be catastrophic for our eastern coastline and uplands.
‘The Commissioners believe that the public should be made fully aware of the impact of this development on the quality of our seascapes and the ability of islanders to enjoy their coastlines.
‘If the Isle of Man is truly the “gem of God’s earth” and we do cherish “our green hills by the sea”, the public must be properly informed and their voice heard at the forthcoming Inquiry and by our Government.
‘If constructed, this wind array would become the “Eighth Kingdom,” dominating the horizon from almost the entire eastern coast - visible even from Snaefell - that beach walk or upland walk may never feel the same again.’
While Ørsted has previously said the project could, in theory, supply all of the island’s electricity needs, the bulk of the power would be exported.
The company has indicated there is an option to connect the scheme to the Manx grid, although that would depend on government preference and further work with Manx Utilities.
The proposal is currently subject to a six-month independent examination process under the Marine Infrastructure Management Act, which began earlier this month.
An independent panel will consider submissions from the developer, government departments, businesses and residents before making a recommendation to the Council of Ministers, which will take the final decision.
Ørsted has previously said the project could contribute around £2bn to the Manx economy over its 35-year lifetime through taxation and seabed rental. It has also proposed a Community Investment Fund worth up to £1.5m a year for 15 years, as well as an operations and maintenance base at Douglas Harbour.
However, opposition has been vocal at public meetings, including one held in Laxey last year which drew around 100 people. According to a report produced by the Local Democracy Service from the meeting, only a small number spoke in favour of the scheme.
Garff Commissioners said the forthcoming inquiry would be a key opportunity for residents to have their voices heard before any decision is made.
A spokesperson for Ørsted said: ‘We are aware of the concerns raised by the Garff Commissioners and have met with them recently to discuss those issues directly. We remain committed to engaging openly and constructively with Garff Commissioners, as well as other stakeholders, to understand concerns and explore solutions together.
‘This engagement is part of a wider, ongoing process that has been underway for more than three years, during which we have sought to listen to local views, share information and adapt our proposals where possible. Public consultation and dialogue are central to the way Mooir Vannin is being developed.’
‘As part of the formal planning process, we have also submitted a detailed response to the points raised by Garff Commissioners in their submission to the public consultation. This consultation is being overseen by independent examiners appointed by the Council of Ministers.
‘Our full response to Garff Commissioners is in section 2.1.5 in this document on the Isle of Man Government’s mima.gov.im website. The mima.gov.im website also includes all our other public consultation responses to organisations and individuals.
‘All energy infrastructure has some degree of visual or environmental impact.
‘However it is important to consider these impacts alongside the significant long-term economic, business, energy and community benefits Mooir Vannin could bring to the island.
‘We estimate lifetime financial benefits of around £2 billion paid directly to Isle of Man Treasury through taxation and seabed rental, as well as an additional £22.5million Community Investment Fund to support local projects chosen by local people, for the benefit of their local communities.
‘We are also exploring 2 options to bring power from Mooir Vannin to the island.
‘With regard to environmental impacts, biodiversity and the Island’s UNESCO Biosphere status, our proposals have the potential to reduce the island’s reliance on electricity generated by power stations that use fossil fuels, while having a positive impact overall.
‘Offshore wind can be developed in harmony with nature. Orsted has set an ambition for all its renewable energy projects commissioned from 2030 (including Mooir Vannin) to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact.
‘Access to renewable energy is one UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goals, so wind energy - onshore or offshore - would actually strengthen the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status.
‘Our website – orsted.im/mooirvannin – has more information about the benefits the Mooir Vannin would bring to the island during its anticipated 35-year lifespan, and about Ørsted commitment to protecting the Isle of Man’s biodiversity.’