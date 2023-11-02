The Young Farmers’ groups in the Isle of Man have a lot on the agenda.
First of all, on Thursday (November 9) the Young Farmers’ Federation will hold its annual general meeting at the Creg-ny-Baa pub at 7pm.
Past members are welcome.
Then on Saturday at 7.30pm, it’s Farmingo Bingo, which will be much more than games of bingo.
It’s loosely based on Bongo’s Bingo nights in the UK, which members might want to search online, although it will be ‘watered down’.
For the price of a £15 ticket, participants will play bingo, dance and compete for lots of good prizes available at the Manx Fun Farm in Onchan.
To order tickets, contact Bryony Kneale on 417705.
Fifty Young Farmers from Lancashire will be there, so it’s a good opportunity to show how Manx people can party.
Meanwhile, preparations continue for the Tractor Run in December.
There was a drivers’ briefing last week.
The charities that will benefit have now been announced. They are Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and Hospice Isle of Man.
Looking ahead to the spring, the popular Young Farmers’ Concerts are to take place and the dates have now been set.
They are March 7, 8 and 9 at the Gaiety.