A Ballasalla mobility scooter rider has admitted drink-driving.
Robyn Simon Wootton was more than twice the legal limit when he was seen swerving in the road, mounting the kerb, then hitting his front door.
The 62-year-old’s advocate Lawrie Gelling asked for a hearing to be held on April 9, when Wootton will argue exceptional circumstances in an effort to beat a driving ban, which would normally be mandatory.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on March 3 at 1.55am, police received a report of a mobility scooter swerving in the road.
Officers arrived and saw Wootton riding his JH500 vehicle along Douglas Road in Ballasalla, then turning onto Clagh Vane, where he lives.
He was described as swerving, then hitting a kerb, before mounting it and colliding with his front door.
Wootton failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test was taken which produced a reading of 84.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Ms Gelling said that her client would be advancing an argument that a disqualification would cause him exceptional hardship, and asked for a hearing date to be set.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that a fine would be the most likely penalty for the offence, but the question of the ban will be a separate issue.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to reside at his home address.