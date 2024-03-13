Steam Packet fastcraft Manannan has berthed at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool for the first time.
The berthing took place on Wednesday as part of the commissioning trial for the new facility.
Representatives of the makers of both the linkspan and passenger access system attended from Poland and Spain respectively to oversee the implementation of the equipment, as well as hold training sessions for staff.
The terminal building will soon be available for the Steam Packet Company to undertake final fit-out, install equipment and support staff while they become familiarised with the facility.
Berthing trials for the Manannan will follow the initial project commissioning trial. These will enable each of the Steam Packet’s captains to become accustomed to the new berth at all tide levels.
The date of the first scheduled public sailing to arrive at the new terminal will by confirmed by the Steam Packet in due course, following the completion of the berthing trials.
The Manxman will undertake berthing trials in Liverpool later in 2024 before the start of the winter weekend sailings schedule.
A recent project milestone included the successful installation of seven fenders over the weekend of February 24-25 to enable the Manannan to berth and Wednesday’s commissioning trial to take place.
External works are continuing at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal site, including fencing and landscaping.
Refurbishment of the pedestrian bridge, which has been reinstated between the site and Princes Parade at the southern end of the facility by Peel Land & Property, is nearing completion.
The Liverpool ferry terminal project has been dogged by delays and spiralling costs which have topped £70m.
A public accounts committee report concluded decisions were rushed and the original estimates were over-optimistic.