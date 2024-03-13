It happened around 4pm on Tuesday in the Willaston area.
Isle of Man Police were called to the scene following reports of an assault between two young girls involving a knife.
The victim of the attack was later taken to Noble’s hospital for treatment.
Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
‘We would like to appeal to any members of the public who witnessed this incident, or may have CCTV or Dash Camera footage of the incident or location, to please make contact with us by calling (01624) 631212, quoting reference number 97/2326/24.
‘Alternatively you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
‘We would kindly ask that the public refrain from speculation at this time.
‘Whilst we understand this incident would cause concern within the community, it was an isolated incident and was contained very quickly to minimise any further risk to the public.’