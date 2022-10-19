Buying Arrow gives us greater winter food security
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Steam Packet’s purchase of the cargo ship MV Arrow should strengthen the island’s resilience in regards to possible food shortages over the winter according to minister Clare Barber MHK.
Responding to a question about food security from Jason Moorhouse MHK, Minister for the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture Mrs Barber said that the purchase of the vessel, previously used under a charter agreement, ‘further strengthens our resilience for daily supplies, a resilience which as we know can be frequently tested throughout the winter months’.
She added: ‘Our retailers and food service businesses rely heavily on these import services, but are also experts in dealing with their own stock and supply chains for their own business success.
‘Many also champion and stock a good range of local produce, which covers a good range of our staple foods from bread, meat, dairy, vegetables, sea food, flour and a whole range of drinks.’
production
The question also covered the issue of bread production in the island, which was affected by the closure of Ramsey Bakery earlier this year, with Mr Moorhouse inquiring what has been done by the department to boost the bakery industry.
Mrs Barber assured that, despite the closure of the bakery, imported supplies and the existing larger bakeries mean that consumers do not need to worry about the availability of bread in the future.
She said: ‘On the very few occasions that that supply is reduced, we also have our local bakeries, which I would really encourage people to support wherever they can.’
The minister also acknowledged the role of food suppliers such as farmers and fisheries in food security, saying of the developing strategy that any work needs to ensure that ‘it is absolutely future proofed and does acknowledge those voices that absolutely must be heard’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |