An Onchan commissioner has announced that he will be resigning from two roles within the local authority’s board.
Commissioner David Quirk announced he is leaving the positions of lead member for Environmental and Technical Services as well as from the Eastern Civic Amenity Site joint committee.
At the local authority’s latest meeting, the board was asked whether anyone would like to take on either of the positions left vacant, however no one stepped forward.
It was agreed by the commissioners to wait until a new member joins the board, as they may want to take on one or both of the duties.
Mr Quirk said he didn’t want the roles anymore due to ‘personal reasons’.
Also during the latest meeting, Clerk Ross Phillips provided an update on a request from the Eastern Civic Amenity Site joint committee to provide staff with four body worn cameras.
He said the cost of the cameras, associated equipment and a ‘cloud based storage’ fee will cost the authority £530.46, which he confirmed is available in its current budget.
He added that there will be a yearly recurring fee for the cloud based storage of £77.04.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to the purchase of the cameras.
Also on the agenda was a planning application for a new TT campsite on Blackberry Lane.
It was previously unsupported by the board due to concerns around noise, emergency service access, the size of the campsite and that it would be invading the privacy of nearby houses.
The new application reduced it to one field instead of two and proposed a new motorcycle only parking area.
However, the board decided that its previous concerns hadn’t been resolved and agreed by four votes to two, to object to the application again.