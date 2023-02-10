The Isle of Man Constabulary Youth Scheme cadets are holding a coffee morning and bake sale tomorrow (Saturday) at the Methodist Church, on Loch Promenade, Douglas.
It takes place between 10am and 1pm.
This is a great opportunity to come and meet the new cadets and have a chat. Cadets are 15 years old and have recently embarked on a two-year programme.
The Youth Scheme aims to take young people into the police environment and teach them a massive range of skills. They come out of the other end a completely different individual in terms of their confidence and how they deal with things.
Cakes will be made by cadets and some have been donated by various Manx businesses.
All money raised will be going to island-based charity, Isle Listen, who are doing a fantastic job helping many people with their mental health.