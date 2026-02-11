Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Uncharted tracks with Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Paul Reynolds, John Ruscoe, Georgina McMichael, Peter Corkhill and Derek Oates at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Bon Jelski at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm to 12.30am.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Electrik Dreams Valentines at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Almost Alanis at the Rovers, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.15pm to 9.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.