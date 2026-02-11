Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Uncharted tracks with Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Paul Reynolds, John Ruscoe, Georgina McMichael, Peter Corkhill and Derek Oates at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bon Jelski at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm to 12.30am.

- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Electrik Dreams Valentines at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Almost Alanis at the Rovers, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.15pm to 9.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.