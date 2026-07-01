A café in Port Erin has publicly criticised the behaviour of a customer after claiming a man shouted at staff and demanded a refund over the wait for a milkshake.
Cafe Red shared a statement on social media describing what it said was an unpleasant incident involving two new members of staff who were working their first shift.
According to the café, the new employees were still ’finding their feet’ and being shown how to carry out their duties during a busy period.
However, Café Red alleged that one customer became angry after waiting around nine minutes for a milkshake.
‘What the new or old staff don’t need is a grown man kicking off shouting for a refund and saying the place is a shambles,’ a spokesperson said.
‘This was all because his milkshake had taken nine minutes when we are clearly busy and trying to show new staff how to do things. Our milkshakes aren’t just powder mixed in milk, and if you waited a second longer then you would’ve seen that your milkshake was actually ready.’
Café Red also urged customers who have concerns about the service to raise them with a manager rather than confronting employees directly.
The business said staff, particularly those new to hospitality, should not be subjected to abusive behaviour and warned that such incidents could discourage people from working in the industry.
‘Do not kick off at my staff because they do not deserve it,’ the spokesperson added.
‘I hope the rest of your [the customer’s] day is as c****y as your attitude.’