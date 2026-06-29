The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has reached a major fundraising milestone after supporters helped raise £100,000 through its ‘Written in the Sky’ campaign.
The initiative allows people to have their name, or the name of someone special to them, displayed on the underside of one of the charity's new helicopters in return for a minimum donation of £100.
Since the campaign launched earlier this year, 372 names have been submitted by supporters from across the region, helping the charity reach the six-figure fundraising mark.
The appeal forms part of Operation SOS, GNAAS' largest fundraising campaign to date, which aims to raise £2.5 million to fund the deposit for a third Airbus H145 D2 helicopter.
The charity has worked alongside Manx Care since 2022, providing enhanced pre-hospital critical care for patients on the Isle of Man.
Its teams, made up of specialist doctors and critical care paramedics, are able to deliver advanced treatments at the scene of serious incidents that would normally only be available in hospital.
The service also supports the transfer of some critically ill or seriously injured patients directly to specialist centres in north-west England when clinically appropriate.
Joe Garcia MBE, chief executive officer at GNAAS, said: ‘Every name submitted represents a personal connection to our charity, whether it's someone who has needed our service, a loved one being honoured, or a supporter who understands the importance of the critical care we deliver across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man.’
Supporters making a qualifying donation can also purchase a limited-edition commemorative coin for £10.
So far, 213 of the coins have been sold, offering supporters a keepsake marking the campaign.
The charity says significant fundraising is still required if it is to achieve its overall £2.5 million target and secure the third helicopter needed to support future demand for its lifesaving service.