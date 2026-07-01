Isle of Man Creamery managing director Findlay Macleod has announced he is to step down from the role after 26 years.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Macleod said he had decided ‘now is a good time to take a step back’ and consider his priorities and ambitions for the future.
He said it had been ‘a privilege’ to work with and on behalf of the island's dairy farming community and that he was leaving the business with ‘a strong sense of pride’ in what had been achieved during his tenure.
‘Over the years, we have successfully developed the Creamery’s export markets, with Manx cheese reaching customers across the US, Canada, Australia, Europe and beyond,’ he said.
‘We have also strengthened our position locally, supporting dairy farmers and growing our presence in the island’s milk market through quality, service and strong customer relationships.’
Paying tribute to colleagues, Mr Macleod said one of his greatest achievements had been helping to build ‘a highly capable and committed team’, adding that their hard work and expertise would continue to underpin the Creamery's success.
‘I wish the business, its employees and the island’s dairy farming community every success for the future,’ he added.
‘I now look forward to spending time with my family and considering my next challenge.’
Since Findlay took over the running of the Creamery in 2000, the company, alongside its milk production in collaboration with 28 local dairy farmers, has earned a reputation as a great cheesemaker.
Back in 2024 at the Global Cheese Awards, its Mature Cheddar won a gold award, despite being up against cheeses from all over the world.
Its Vintage Cheddar and Black Peppercorn Cheddar both won silver and its Garlic and Chive Cheddar won bronze.