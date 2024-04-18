Cafe Lingo Isle of Man has made a donation to Rebecca House following the success of its Springfest event recently.
The festival is an annual event at the free language class which celebrates spring culture from around the world, this year featuring performers such as the Rhythm of Bulgaria dance troupe and the Manx Voices Choir amongst others.
The event raised a total of £280 through donations on the day, with the money being split between Cafe Lingo itself (for running costs) and Rebecca House which is the children’s branch of Hospice Isle of Man.
Last weekend, Rebecca House nursery nurse Kirree Norton was presented with a cheque from representatives of Cafe Lingo, including Sylvie Géal-Wilkes and Sharon Jones who are taking over the running of the free class.
- Following a break for the Easter holidays, Cafe Lingo lessons have now resumed and take place every Saturday morning between 10.15 and 11.45am at Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas.