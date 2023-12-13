A cake designer from Peel is a finalist for Cake Designer of the Year at worldwide cake awards The D’licious Magazine Awards.
Aimee Ford, well known for her success in the cake industry, was invited to become a judge at Cake International, the world’s biggest cake competition and show at the NEC, Birmingham.
She was also invited to be a part of the exclusive Inspired By Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibit amongst the most famous cake artists from across the globe that was on display at Cake International that same weekend.
Now building on that success, she has been nominated and judged to be a finalist at the worldwide cake awards The DMAs for Cake Designer of the Year.
With more than 10,000 nominations received, the most highly nominated artists were then judged by world famous cake judges resulting in only six finalists that come from all around the world, of which Aimee is one.
Aimee said: ‘To receive the invitation to judge at Cake International was career defining. After years of being a competitor, to learn the role of judge required a lengthy training process and being mentored by the head judge, the incredible Mr David Close. It was an amazing opportunity and I’m very excited to continue my judging journey.
‘Ending the year with the news that I am a finalist at such a prestigious awards like the DMAs has left me lost for words, particularly for Cake Designer of the Year. I am humbled to be in the company of such amazing artists as my fellow finalists and I must thank those who have supported me over the years to get to this point.’
The awards will be presented at an event at luxury venue Leeds Castle in Kent on February 17 but first there is the small matter of a public vote.
The judges have cast their votes but the public vote also carries weight with these awards and Aimee needs us to get behind her. There is also an award for the public’s choice so Aimee is up for a further awards.
To vote visit search for DMA finalists online and select Aimee Ford as your choice for both Cake Designer of the Year and Public’s Choice awards.
Aimee has been in business now for nearly 12 years, first as ‘Butterfingers’ and now under her own name as she became more well known across the world for her designs.
She uses local products wherever she can.
She has worked with BrambleSky, Clairella and Couture Sugarpaste and has been published in leading publications such as Hello! Magazine as well as having been published in all of the leading cake industry magazines and even having her own column in one.
She has achieved Golds and Best in Class at Cake International and International Salon Culinaire and has demonstrated at Cake International live on stage.