It’s known for its stunning scenery, wildlife and ‘world apart’ atmosphere - rather than as a hotbed of political activity and backdrop for a battle of the ballot box.
But a Freedom of Information request to the Cabinet Office has posed the question of whether the Calf of Man should have a polling station for this September’s general election
It asked what provision is planned to be provided for the location of a polling station on the Calf - noting that several resident wardens and volunteers have a residential address there, and that there isn’t any postal service.
The Cabinet Office replied that while its aim is to provide an answer to an FoI request whenever possible, in this instance it does not hold the information requested.
However, by way of advice and assistance, it pointed out that if an elector were to register as resident on the Calf of Man, they would be able to vote in person at their allocated polling station in the Keys constituency of Rushen, if they were able to travel on the day of the general election.
Anyone permanently or temporarily resident on the Calf of Man and unable to travel on election day to vote in person at a polling station will be able to apply for a postal vote or - if postal voting was not practicably viable - a proxy vote.
For anyone who is unable to attend a polling station on election day, there is a website containing information about postal voting. It can be found at https://elections.gov.im/information-for-voters/voting-by-post/
For anyone unable to attend a polling station on election day and unable to return a postal ballot, information about proxy voting can be found at https://elections.gov.im/information-for-voters/proxy-voting