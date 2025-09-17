The Chief Minister says a review of new legislation aimed at tackling sex offending will take place relating amid calls for a national inquiry into how paedophiles are sentenced.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby wrote to Chief Minister Alfred Cannan after being contacted ‘by numerous constituents who are deeply distressed’ by recent sentences handed out to those convicted of child sex offences.
In her email to Mr Cannan, Mrs Maltby said: ‘The consistent message is clear: the current sentencing guidelines are far too lenient, offenders are walking free or receiving suspended sentences and victims are feeling justice has not been served. The public now demands urgent action.’
Mrs Maltby outlined what some of her constituents have asked for including a national inquiry into how child sex offenders are sentenced and tougher penalties for those breaching sexual harm prevention orders.
There are also concerns offenders are being prioritised over victims and while there are also calls to introduce harsher sentences.
Mrs Maltby said: ‘The overwhelming feeling is that enough is enough. Constituents are not reassured by existing responses. They want the government to acknowledge these concerns and take decisive action.’
She urged the Chief Minister to commit to a national inquiry saying ‘our children deserve nothing less’.
In his response, Mr Cannan acknowledged the concerns among the Manx public but fell short of committing to a national inquiry.
He said: ‘I agree that any sexual offences against children are appalling. I fully support tough sentences for any criminals found guilty of such acts.
‘The Minister for Justice and Home Affairs (Jane Poole-Wilson) has confirmed to me that she recognises there is much public concern about this matter, and the community deserve to know that offenders are brought to justice and managed effectively in the community when they are released from prison.
‘This government has committed in the Island Plan to undertaking a review of the impact of our new Sexual Offences and obscene Publications Act 2021 after it had been in operation for 18 months. The minister has advised me she intends to undertake this review shortly.
‘The act significantly modernised the legal framework around sexual offences, including those involving children. It introduced new offences, increased sentencing powers and modernised provisions to reflect contemporary challenges.
Mr Cannan also said there are plans to introduce a sentencing council to conduct reviews into sentencing and make recommendations.
He also made it clear there is a distinction between Parliament and the judicial process which is independent.
He concluded by saying: ‘I believe there will be opportunities to ensure we continue to develop robust policy to ensure criminals found guilty of these serious crimes are appropriately prosecuted and sentenced.’
While welcoming his ‘prompt response’ Mrs Malty does not feel his comments go far enough.
She said: ‘I do feel this statement represents a missed opportunity to commit to making a public statement in October Tynwald.
‘Such a commitment would have enabled honourable members to ask questions directly to the Chief Minister, and in doing so, would have provided members of the community with greater reassurance that their concerns are being heard and taken seriously.’