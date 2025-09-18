Pulrose United AFC has been in negotiations with Douglas Council over a replacement facility after its previous building was condemned and demolished. A temporary site is in use. The changing rooms are owned by the local authority, but the club hopes to take on the lease under the South Douglas Playing Fields Association, in partnership with another club.
The playing fields and changing rooms are also used by Douglas Athletic and Douglas and District.
Paul Henry, a life member of Pulrose United, said the project went out to tender but the bids came back ‘astronomically’ higher than the funding allocated by the council and the Football Foundation.
Away teams are currently using a former police station behind the playing fields. The council has told the club this building will be taken back for a social housing development.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby said: ‘Following our election in 2021, Claire Christian and I were approached by Paul Henry and representatives of Pulrose AFC asking for our help. The current state of the changing rooms is completely unacceptable for players, supporters and visiting teams alike, and we have consistently highlighted the urgent need for improvement.’
A Football Foundation spokesperson said: ‘A new changing pavilion at Pulrose Recreation Ground was identified in our Local Football Facility Plan for the Isle of Man as a priority project to address the shortfall of grassroots facilities in the area. The Foundation is currently working with Douglas Borough Council, Pulrose United AFC and other local grassroots clubs to develop an application for grant funding with a view to deliver this project and create more great places to play locally.’