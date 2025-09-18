A juvenile has pleaded not guilty in court to the murder of a 14-year-old boy.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will stand trial in September next year.
Christopher McBurnie, 14, died following an incident in the Close Drean area of Ramsey on May 29 this year.
The accused appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery via video link, sitting next to an appropriate adult.
He was arraigned on the single charge of murder and entered a plea of not guilty.
The court heard a trial date has been set for September 28 and is listed to run for four weeks.
Deemster Graeme Cook remanded the defendant in custody at the place where he is currently detained until a pre-trial hearing that will be held on May 21 next year.
Earlier, the Deemster gave a warning to those in the public gallery.
He said: ‘Clearly this is an emotional case. I understand that. But this is a court of law. Outbursts of any nature and I will have the public gallery cleared completely.’
Prosecutor David Temkin KC said there were up to 36 potential witnesses, 19 of them children, whose evidence could be given at trial.
The accused was represented in court by Siobhan Grey KC.
Deemster Cook said he was aware of, and had seen, commentary uploaded about the case on social media and warned those responsible to stop doing so.
He said it could create difficulties when it came to empanelling a jury of 12 for the trial who did not have knowledge of the case.
He said: ‘Emotions do run high but this is a small island. A lot of people know a lot of people, particularly when you have a number of child witnesses.’