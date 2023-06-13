The group’s aim is to help vulnerable people who are out drinking at night.
It currently has16 volunteers but only eight who are currently active.
Throughout the TT fortnight the Street Angels, in groups of three wearing high-vis coats, were out and about in Douglas offering support to those who needed it.
Tommy Harrison, who set up the Christian organisaton, said: ‘Last TT was a bit of a riot, but this year was wonderfully less eventful.’
He continued: ‘We were out a lot this TT, and we picked up hundreds of broken bottles and glass, and gave directions to people who struggled to find the bus stop and things like that. There was not so many out of control people this year, there were a couple we had to get taxis for just to get them home safely but all in all this TT was good.
‘Last TT we dealt with a serious assault, two men were beaten up very badly, thankfully we were on the scene to give them first aid. ‘It was extremely violent.
‘It was so much less eventful this year and that’s what we like, we want to go out and deal with very few incidents.
‘But we try to deal with incidents before they happen, so if we pick up a broken bottle then there’s one less bottle to throw and if we pick up broken glass then there’s less chance of a dog or a girl without shoes on stepping on it when walking home.’
The Street Angels are looking for more volunteers.
Ring Mr Harrison on 451831 if you’re interested.