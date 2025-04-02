A group of islanders determined to reinstate a bus route to one of the Isle of Man’s most scenic southern spots are hosting an information coffee morning later this month.
The group hopes to raise awareness of the campaign and provide updates on efforts to reinstate the seasonal number 28 bus service between Port Erin, Cregneash, and The Sound.
The service, which connected visitors and residents to the National Folk Museum and the popular Sound café, was scrapped last year after being deemed financially unviable.
Bus Vannin reported that the service cost £220 a day to operate but only generated £33 in revenue.
The bus service was cut back to weekends only in 2023, making it harder for visitors and residents to rely on, while timetable information was difficult to find.
A petition calling for the reinstatement of the service gathered more than 2,000 signatures, including many from frustrated tourists.
However, only around 800 signatures were considered valid under Manx law, as non-residents and those without full addresses were excluded.
Campaigners have pointed to inconsistencies in the public transport policy, noting that a service to Niarbyl, which recorded just 48 passengers over the 2024 season, continued to operate while the Cregneash route - used by nearly 1,000 ticketed passengers in 2023 - was axed.
Following meetings with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and Bus Vannin, campaigners say they have been given little hope of the service returning.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Cregneash and The Sound are two of our most important heritage sites, yet visitors and residents now struggle to get there without a car.
‘We need solutions, not excuses.’