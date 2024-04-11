The campervan area at Mooragh Park remains unavailable for use.
At the end of March, Ramsey Town Commissioners said the wet weather this year had meant the ground was too soft to support the weight of vehicles.
In an update this week the local authority confirmed that area was still waterlogged and not fit for use.
A spokesperson said: ‘Unfortunately, the weather has not been kind to us and the continued rain over the last couple of weeks has not helped the camper area.
‘It would be unfair at this stage given the projected forecast over the next few weeks to give a date for opening the site.
‘We will continue to evaluate the area and as soon as it is dry enough to support the weight and movement of vehicles, we will make an announcement for its opening. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause for people but hope that you understand our situation and support our decisions.’