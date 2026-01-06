The Isle of Man is still feeling the icy after-effects of snowfall on Sunday and Monday, with some roads, particularly in residential estates, remaining treacherous.
Monday saw all schools closed and the airport runway at Ronaldsway shut, as travel proved challenging across the island.
Department of Infrastructure (DoI) crews worked through the day and night gritting roads to help keep traffic moving.
Today (Tuesday), conditions have eased and life is largely returning to normal, and forecasters say it is unlikely the island will see any significant snow again this week.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Stuart Davison, forecaster at Ronaldsway Met Office, said: ‘We’re not really expecting any significant snow, really, for the rest of the week.
‘There might be a little bit over the hills overnight tonight, possibly a few showers coming through, but I think that will only be over the hills. I don't think there's going to be anything for low levels.’
He added that a potential storm system later in the week is expected to affect southern parts of the UK, including Wales, central England, and the southern regions, but the Isle of Man is forecast to remain safely to the north of the worst of it.
‘Of course we’re watching it carefully and keeping an eye on things and things changing.
‘But we update the five day forecast every day, every morning. So currently… it looks as if it's going to be southern parts of Britain that's going to be affected by the potential storm for Friday.’
Despite the easing of snow, drivers are being urged to remain cautious on remaining icy stretches, particularly in estates and minor roads.
The Met Office continues to monitor conditions closely and will update forecasts daily.