Daniel James Glassey, aged 32, of Castle Drive, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
He is also accused of simple possession of the drug.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on July 3 and involve 97.5 grams of the class B drug, valued by police at around £2,000.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
The case was adjourned until tomorrow (July 11).
Bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes and Mr Glassey was remanded in custody.