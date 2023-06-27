The Douglas Borough Council event will have a number of attractions on offer throughout the day, including the opening of the new beach huts at Queen’s Promenade gardens.
The local authority allocated £10,000 for the event, which is seemingly replacing the Douglas carnival that was voted by councillors to be scrapped last year due to poor crowds.
Most of the activities will be free, however face painting, kayak hiring and food concessions will come at a charge.
The inaugural event begins at 7.15am, with an early morning fitness session taking place on Queen’s Promenade beach.
An hour’s yoga class follows, starting at 8am, for those interested in relaxing on the sand.
At 9.15am there is a choice between a talk about mindfulness with Mike Kewley at Queen’s Promenade gardens or a cold water immersion talk with Ian Kirk on the central beach.
A group sea dip will take place at 9.45am, followed by the unveiling of the new Douglas bathing raft (pictured above).
Mayor, councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, will be officially opening the new beach huts, which are being operated by Little Manx Beach Huts, at 11am.
The public will be able to look around the pastel coloured huts and enter a prize draw to win a free beach hut day when they open officially on July 1.
Throughout the rest of the day there will be a range of activities for the family to get involved in, such as kite building, face painting, bouncy castles, metal detecting, paddleboarding and kayaking, hula hooping, sand art, nature reserve walks, beach games and rock pooling.
The council is also encouraging people to bring their dogs to the beach day with them on Saturday.
The Western Flyball Team will be offering ‘flyball’ on the beach, which is a sport for dogs involving hurdles, tennis balls and a relay.
The action packed day will finish at 6pm.
Mayor Byron-Teare said: ‘We want people to come along and enjoy the day.
‘There really will be something for everyone and, as you can see, the schedule is action-packed from early Saturday morning. The beach is one of the largest open spaces that the Council maintains and it’s very under utilised in my opinion so it’s been encouraging to see an increasing number of people there lately.
‘We want to further promote Douglas beach as it has so many uses and look forward to seeing as many members of the public for a good day out.’
The Council has said that in the event of bad weather the event will run on Sunday, July 2.