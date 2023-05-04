‘When I started the tankers were 75m long, carrying 1,800 tonnes with a draught of no more than 5m. Now you might see 100m tankers with 3,900 tonne cargoes and a draught of 6.2m or even 6.4m. The harbour hasn’t got any larger. Cruise liners used to be the same size as the Ben-my-Chree but I’ve piloted ships to berth on the north side of Victoria Pier that are 160m long and with a tonnage of 18,500.’